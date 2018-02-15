Uganda: Top of the Table Contest As Villa Attack KCCA Den

Kampala — With the second round of the Azam Uganda Premier League having started just less than a week ago, today's clash between champions KCCA and leaders SC Villa is not a title decider as agreed by both sides.

The two teams clash at the Startimes Stadium Lugogo with SC Villa holding a four point lead over their rivals albeit having played a game more.

"Even if we win or lose it will count for nothing," Villa coach Wasswa Bbosa stated ahead of the game.

And while his opposite counterpart Mike Mutebi agrees he still expects a great game from both sides.

"It's still early days and I believe this year's title will do down to the wire. All those teams that are vying for the title would want to defeat KCCA. They'll come to attack just like last season. But we're also a team that doesn't sit back," Mutebi noted in his pre-match statement

The game is the sole topflight league fixture this evening having been rescheduled no less than three times as a result of KCCA's continental trips much to the chagrin of SC Villa who accused the league committee of bias

Mutebi however took a different view.

"It wasn't about fatigue because we would then also have asked for our weekend Uganda Cup game to be postponed because are playing against Villa and against CNaPS next week. In Uganda we must prepare our players to play three games in about 10 days," he explained.

Nunda back

The busy schedule has however already accounted for striker Derrick Nsibambi and Muzamir Mutyaba who, Mutebi ruled out of today's game.

Meanwhile Mustafa Kizza and Julius Poloto also suffered injuries in Madagascar.

He is however expected to welcome back stylish midfielder Jackson Nunda and Paul Musamali in what will be his side's opening second round league game.

Villa meanwhile have no new injury worries with striker Yubu Bogere expected to return but winger Martin Kizza misses out through suspension.

Villa are one of two teams to defeat KCCA this season but the result was only their second league success in the past seven years over their cross-town rivals. While KCCA have won four of the last five league titles, Villa last lifted the league in 2004.

Aupl match

StarTimes Stadium

KCCA vs SC Villa

4pm