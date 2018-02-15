The extraordinary convention of the party slated for February 24, 2018, will nominate the candidate with the National Chairman not amongst three officially known.

As well known political figures in prominent political parties make known their interest in running for the 2018 Presidential elections, the National Chairman of the Social Democratic Front (SDF), Ni John Fru Ndi, has stated that he will not be a candidate. The decision, he says, is personal and void of pressure. He however intends to continue as party chairman but will not be invested as presidential candidate.

According to the National Communication Secretary of SDF, Beatrice Anembom Monju, the choice of Fru Ndi is a true reflection of democracy in the party. She stated that the operational rules of the party allow for candidates to make known their interest after which an ideal person who carries the aspirations of the people will be invested for presidential elections.

"At the moment, three persons have officially declared their interest. There are Hon Joshua Oshi, Hon Simon Fobi Nchinda and Hon Joseph Mbah Ndam. However, the extraordinary convention of the party slated for February 24, 2018 in accordance with Article 12.2 of the party's constitution will see to the designation of a single candidate amongst the three. So, we don't yet have a presidential candidate selected by the party;" she stated.

She further clarified that, there is no disposition among party laws which limit the number of times a party official can be chosen as presidential candidate, nor only the National Chairman can be invested as candidate.

Since the reintroduction of multiparty politics in the country, Ni John Fru has ran for three elections. He was SDF presidential candidate in 1992, 2004 and 2011. The SDF boycotted the 1997 presidential elections and therefore had no candidate represented during the polls.