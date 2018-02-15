Cameroon: Shun Illegal Emigration

opinion

Current trends in most developing countries is for people to engage in what many qualify as the quest for "Greener Pastures." Call it "Bush falling" or whatever, this movement mostly by youth to usually unknown destinations is the more illegal.

Reason why it presents a whole gamut of risks both to the travellers, host countries and even untold prejudices to the families of the concerned in particular and countries at large.

When President Paul Biya came out sturdily during his February 10, 2018 address to youth on the eve of the 52nd National Youth Day to sound the alarm bell on the dangerous but growing phenomenon, the understanding was certainly divergent.

Obviously conflicting because there is a school of thought that sees nothing good in the country and believes the best life can only come from a foreign country. Field realities and recent happenings show the contrary. Such adamant people are ready to do just anything to go abroad.

They would auction all what their families have as property to buy their ways through sometimes life-menacing circumstances to get to their choice destinations. While some brave the Sahara desert others embrace the Mediterranean in their search for what they feel; rightly or not, the country doesn't offer.

Recent massive repatriation of illegal migrants trapped under horrible conditions in Libya en route to Europe and America are telling of the fact that it's not all bread and butter or milk and honey out there

. Getting the ordeals of the emigrants; from those who even survived the huddles or could muster the courage to recount, is, to say the least, tears-provoking.

Youngsters who would have used their strengths and talents to make their villages and countries "heavens on earth" for them and future generations choose to undertake perilous journeys to the unknown.

While premature deaths trapped scores of the illegal emigrants owing to wanton sufferings inflicted on them by the risky bends they take or inhumane treatment from their host, others return home with nearly life-long traumas.

There are some whose whereabouts are not even known to their families for decades. Probabilities that some might have died and others jailed for their illegality remain very high.

Even some who still loiter in the foreign countries are doing so in hiding and would seek asylum at all cost and at a minute notice. Their sometimes radicalism on certain national socio-political challenges may not necessarily be for their love for those at home but as a way to get "the magic papers."

Inasmuch as it would be an overstatement to brush aside the push factors for the abroad-seeking youth, it wouldn't be objective at the same time to undermine the potentials of Cameroon to comfortably keep her population within.

Some of the countries attracting the youth are no doubt developed in terms of infrastructure but Cameroon surpasses most of them when it comes to potentials for growth. There are vast lands with rich soils for any sort of agriculture.

The subsoil is enormously blessed with liquid and solid minerals. Talk less of mouth-watery potentials in a multitude of growth-induced sectors. In fact, Cameroon is a gold mine! It simply needs development, a challenge government is quite aware of.

It wasn't then a fallacy when President Paul Biya renewed his call for youth to join hands in making Cameroon a better place for them and future generations. Telling them that, "Today, I renew this call for effort which I made to you barely a year ago on the same occasion.

Rather than yielding to the tempting mirage of illegal emigration and undertaking a hazardous and often doomed trip, I invite you to play an active part in our great vision to achieve emergence by 2035," should ignite a feeling of responsibility and patriotism in all and sundry.

One of the ways could simply be through desisting from calling the country and leaders bad names simply because one desperately seeks to be accepted in a foreign country.

Shunning illegal and perilous emigration, maximizing numerous life-sustaining opportunities the country offers; both natural and man-enhanced, could as well be the contribution of the youngsters in righting noticeable wrongs and in other words polishing up Cameroon for better living today and tomorrow.