North West Governor Adolphe Lele L'afrique mobilises stakeholders to ensure rescue of Namata Joseph Diteng Divisional Officer for Batibo who was abducted on the 11of February 2018.

The search for the Divisional officer of Batibo Sub division Namata Joseph Diteng abducted by unidentified gun men on February 11,2018 has been stepped up by North West governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique who was in Batibo on February 14 to get first hand information. While in Batibo Adolphe Lele Lafrique mobilised stake holders towards the rescue of the administrator.

He equally paid a visit to the DO residence where he gave some words of encouragement to the wife and family. It emerge from the in- camera meeting with the the traditional rulers, parliamentarians, amongst others that steps have been taken to ensure that the DO is found. After the meeting the governor told the press that all measures have been taken to rescue the DO.

He called on the population to work together with the forces of law and order. He said on the instructions of the Head of State, president Paul Biya he equally went to Batibo to comfort the population and the family of the abducted DO.

It should be recalled that the Divisional Officer for Batibo sub division, Momo division of the North West Region Namata Joseph Diteng was kidnapped by yet to be identified gun men at the Batibo ceremonial ground Stand On February 11, 2018 at about 8am. As the story goes, the DO left his house around 7: 50 am to the grandstand to see for himself if all was set for the celebration of the 52nd edition of the National Youth.

Eye witness account holds that upon arrival, gun men, masked and dressed in military uniforms took the DO at gun point and escapes in his car. The carcass of the burnt car was later on discovered in a near by village of Kuruku. Witnesses said one of the gun said "it is you we are looking for, another in French said " let's go" after the Administrator was already taken.

According to the driver of the DO Taseh Titah Festus. Just before the incident, the DO told him that he received a phone call from the grandstand that all was not going on so he had to go and see for himself what was the problem when the incident occurred. The driver and many others are presently in the custody of the law enforcement officers as they help in investigation.