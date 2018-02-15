The Lesotho Electricity Company has appointed Mr. Thabo Nkhahle as the Managing Director (MD) effective from Tuesday.

Speaking at the occasion to introduce the new MD, LEC Board Chairperson, Mr. Refiloe Matekane said Mr. Nkhahle was recruited through a head hunting process that commenced two weeks ago.

He said Mr. Nkhahle is faced with a huge task of ensuring that LEC becomes the most profitable company in the country, adding that LEC should claim its position as the top economic driver for the betterment of the country.

"LEC needs a visionary leader, and I have no doubt that you are up for the task, good luck in your new role and we look forward to the highly anticipated positive changes under your leadership' he said.

Mr. Matekane concluded by mentioning that the Board of Directors of LEC has decided to conduct a forensic audit of all LEC operations, indicating that the 2018-2019 internal audit will bring different results from the previous audits due to the findings to be presented by the forensic audit and the subsequent corrective measures taken.

In his brief speech, the new MD said he was happy to be part of the company for the next five years, appealing to LEC staff to work with him in taking the company to new heights.

He said he was hopeful that he will be working with capable people, and that in unison LEC can indeed become one of the most profitable companies in the country.

"Let us work as a team, I cannot bring the needed change on my own, but together we can do a lot and achieve positive results", he reiterated.

Mr. Thabo Nkhahle succeeds Mr. Tankiso Motšoikha who has been the Acting Managing Director for two years since January 2016.

He is a 54 years old Master of Science graduate from the University of Pretoria, having specialised in Technology Management. He also studied Electrical Engineering both at Diploma and Bachelor of Technology levels.

He has additional training in, among others, people management, project management, quality management and innovation and operations management.

He has a vast experience having worked for an extensive period holding various positions within Econet Telecom Lesotho including working as a Senior Technician, Transmission Planning Engineer, and later as Programme Manager and Quality, Contracts and Project Manager. He also served in several Managing Director positions for private companies in Lesotho between 2007 and now. Mr. Nkhahle is a Board member of Lesotho Electricity and Water Authority (LEWA).