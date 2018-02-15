15 February 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Parly - Councils Blast Zinara Over Snow Graders

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Road construction in Zimbabwe (file photo).

Local Rural district councils have blamed the snow graders scandal on parastatal Zimbabwe National Roads Administration's (Zinara) failure to consult them before procurement.

At least 40 motorised snow graders worth $8 million were bought from a company called Univern in 2012 by the roads authority for onward distribution to councils.

Harare West legislator Jessie Majome this week asked Patrick Chidhakwa, vice president Rural District Council of Zimbabwe (RDCZ) whether he believed inclusion of councils would have averted the costly error.

Chidhakwa was appearing before parliament's local government committee this Tuesday.

"Were councils able to identify their needs, purchase and actually pay themselves, do you think that would have happened?" asked Majome.

Chidhakwa said the mistake could have been avoided had Zinara engaged them in the process.

"They are not suitable for Zimbabwe. It was a big mistake which was made, and we hope and pray it will not be repeated.

"Yes, those graders are working but they are giving us big problems," said Chidhakwa.

He added, "Had rural council had been consulted, we would have declined those snow graders. We were not consulted. It was imposed on us."

Early this year, transport minister Joram Gumbo admitted that acquisition of the graders was "corrupt" but pleaded with Zimbabweans to let bygones be bygones.

Chidhakwa said RDCZ was working to strengthen the capacity of rural district councils to ensure Zinara's role ends with funding and that money availed is utilised in creating a good road network around the country.

"We implore all rural authorities which do not have engineers to actually have engineers so they can utilise the funds. We have spoken to Zinara and it will capacitate us," he said.

"If there is an engineer who does a shoddy job in Tsholotsho, he must not come and get a job in Mudzi. We are very serious about quality control, we cannot repair roads every three years."

Zimbabwe

Court Blocks Exam Rewrite

The High Court yesterday granted an order nullifying the rewrite of the November 2017 Ordinary Level English Paper 2… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.