Harare residents under the banner of Harare Residents' Trust (HRT) have welcomed the recall of Harare Mayor Councillor Bernard Manyenyeni, saying the move was "long overdue".

Clr Manyenyeni, who has been Harare mayor for the past five years, was recalled by MDC-T on Wednesday for allegedly disregarding directives from the opposition party.

His deputy, Clr Enock Mupamawo-nde, has since been designated the new mayor. HRT director Mr Precious Shumba said the ousted mayor's tenure had been tainted by failure to resolve disputes and conflicts within the City of Harare.

"MDC-T is firefighting," he said.

"The Harare Residents' Trust (HRT) has consistently raised the question of the City of Harare's governance system; in particular, its collective decision-making.

"Key cases that have tainted Mayor Manyenyeni's leadership are around dispute and conflict resolution." Clr Manyenyeni's reign, Mr Shumba said, was characterised by chaos and discord.

"Unlike during the tenure of Advocate Ashton Muchadeyi Masunda, which was peaceful and unifying, Clr Manyenyeni has largely led a fractured council, where conflicts have followed their major decisions," he said.

"There is no unity that residents have witnessed among council management and councillors."

Mr Shumba said both the City of Harare and MDC-T would not gain anything from recalling Clr Manyenyeni since the move came less than five months before the harmonised elections.

"There is nothing much to be gained by the City of Harare or the MDC-T in recalling of Councillor Bernard Manyenyeni because there is only less than five months to go before the next elections," he said. Clr Manyenyeni was reportedly recalled by the party's Harare Province.