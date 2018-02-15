NPP President Dr Joice Teurai Ropa Mujuru and the National People's Party supporters are shocked by the death of Movement For Democratic Change President Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai.Although Dr Tsvangirai was ill for sometime , the NPP had hoped that he will recover and serve Zimbabwe in the best possible manner.

Tsvangirai will ever be remembered for his dedication, patriotism and sacrifice for this country. As NPP we have lost a friend, comrade and partner in the struggle for a democratic Zimbabwe. In 2017 , Dr Tsvangirai graced the NPP Inaugural Convention as a show of his political willingness to work together for the betterment of Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe has lost an icon. Zimbabwe has lost a selfless democrat.In 2008 after defeating Robert Mugabe in the first round of election , he accepted to take a lesser post of Prime Minister in a government of national unity in order to serve Zimbabwe. Tsvangirai leaves a legacy of commitment to defend human rights, selflessness, hardworking, patriotism, love and humility.

As NPP, we feel robbed of a man who was committed to build a true people's democratic grand coalition. In September 2017 before he left for South Africa for treatment we had presented him the NPP position on building a grand coalition to fight ZanuPF in the next elections, he had promised to reply it in the shortest time . Unfortunately, he was unable to do so as his health deteriorated by each day.

Ecclesiastes 3 v 1For everything there is a season and a time for every matter under heaven. 2 a time to be born , a time to die.*As NPP family we say rest in peace Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai. *2 Timothy 4v 7 I fought a good fight.I have finished my course. I have kept the faith

God has decided to take you on Valentines Day,a day of love.We believe it was to show Zimbabweans how you so love this country. Your love for the people of Zimbabwe will ever be remembered. You are a true hero.It doesnt need a political party to decide your hero status, but the people of Zimbabwe know that you are a true hero.