Kenya: Mercy Cherono Flaunts Baby Bump

Mercy Cherono, Kenya's cute long distance runner, will not be racing anytime soon.

Reason being, the reigning 5,000m Commonwealth champion currently is heavily pregnant.

As a result, the 26-year-old beauty will not be gracing the Commonwealth Games set for Gold Coast in Australia come April.

Cherono, who is renowned for her trademark smile revealed the bump to her fans on Valentine's Day, in carefully selected pictures.

In the photos, she is seen with her husband Edmond Ng'etich, who is a businessman in the Rift Valley.

Her absence could turn into a fatal blow, considering Cherono has enjoyed a stellar career on the field over the past five years or so.

Besides the success at the Commonwealth Games, she also finished second at the World Championships in Moscow in 2013.

She has also starred at the World Junior Championship.

Her career has also experienced a pinch of controversy after she was reported to have blown Sh1.5 million in an trip in search of divine intervention aimed at resuscitating her staggering career.

That was in 2017 when alongside her Edmond, she visited Nigeria's biggest place of worship -referred to as the Synagogue Church of All Nations - which is owned by renowned preacher Prophet Balgun Joshua of the TB Joshua Ministries.