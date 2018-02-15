15 February 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Fortuna Sittard Sack Oliseh for 'Inadmissible Actions'

Photo: Sunday Oliseh/Twitter
Sunday Oliseh.

Sunday Oliseh has been fired as manager of Fortuna Sittard, the Dutch team has announced yesterday.

The decision by the club board was unavoidable following the 43-year-old's 'repeated blameworthy attitude, which saw him fallout with players and officials of the club,' reports goal.com.

Oliseh yesterday acknowledged that his relationship with the club had gone sour, adding that the management wanted to force to do illegal things.

The team said that Oliseh's sacking was not related to Fortuna's poor form - which has seen them lose their last four matches in the Dutch Eerste Divisie.

"The club management makes this decision as a result of the repeatedly culpable actions for a longer period by the trainer towards several persons in the organization," the statement read.

"Several attempts by the club to move the trainer to other behaviour were unfortunately without result, resulting in an unworkable situation.

"The board of Fortuna Sittard emphasizes that the decision to disband Sunday Oliseh is not motivated by the current sporting performance.

"Because of his inadmissible actions, the coach has made the cooperation with many people within the organization impossible.

"From players to employees. Fortuna Sittard regrets the decision, but states that the club interest goes above all else."

Oliseh had been under fire with the higher-ups at Fortuna Sittard with the club suffering four defeats in a row and he fell out with the owner of the club Isitan Gün, who was unhappy with his behavior

Oliseh was appointed coach of Fortuna Sittard in December 2016 and leaves with the club placed third in the Eerste Divisie and already qualifying for the promotion playoffs.

Reacting to his suspension, Oliseh accused the club's management of trying to force to him participate in illegal activities.

