South Africa: Zuma's Resignation Letter 'On Its Way' - Mbete

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete does not yet have a copy of former president Jacob Zuma's resignation letter, but has assured MPs that "it is on its way".

Mbete and National Council of Provinces chairperson Thandi Modise chaired a joint programming committee meeting on Thursday to discuss logistics around Friday's State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Before the meeting closed, Mbete told MPs present that Zuma's letter was "finding its way" to her desk, after being asked by Economic Freedom Fighters MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi.

"We are in touch with the office [of the Presidency]. Remember they are operating from up north," she assured MPs."It's just technical really, but it's on its way.

"No, the letter is on its way, it's just finding its way," she said with a smile to murmurs from the benches.Zuma announced at 23:00 on Wednesday that, while he did not agree with the decision, he would obey the African National Congress and resign as president of the republic.

Swearing in confirmed

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu also confirmed in the meeting that the election and swearing in of Acting President Cyril Ramaphosa as president of the republic would take place on Thursday afternoon.A sitting is scheduled from 14:00.

"I've received information from the Speaker that she has communicated with the Office of the Chief Justice, and the office has made itself available today to officiate in the business of electing a new president.

"As we all know, President Jacob Zuma has resigned, and therefore there is a need for Parliament to elect a new president.

"The election was originally due to be held on Friday morning, but Zuma's resignation has given MPs an "opening tomorrow" to prepare for SONA on Friday evening.

"The opening will allow us to go do our hair and buy our clothes and be ready for 19:00 [tomorrow]," Mthembu joked.

Modise chirped: "The doing of the hair will be across genders, it won't be specific to just women, thank you.

"Friday morning's sitting therefore falls away, while SONA will take place in the evening.

SONA 'on track'

Parliament's Acting Secretary Penelope Tyawa gave a breakdown of plans for SONA.All invited guests have been sent SMSes, and they will reconcile the guest list at 11:00.

The accreditation process will be the same as planned for the original SONA two weeks ago.

And plans are in place to accommodate all the outside broadcasting vans on the precinct.

"It's all systems go," Tyawa said.

Mkhaliphi joked that guests would be pleased that there would be no need for "bouncers" in the chamber anymore.

Inkatha Freedom Party chief whip Narend Singh also joked that the imbongi (praise singer) used during Zuma's tenure should be replaced with a new one for the new president.

Mbete closed the meeting by wishing everyone a happy belated Valentine's Day.

MPs across the political spectrum, including the presiding officers, closed the meeting smiling, laughing and relaxed.

Source: News24