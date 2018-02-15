Photo: Iris Malawi

Fleeing high flood waters in Malawi (file photo).

Lilongwe — More than 2 000 people rendered homeless by floods in Malawi are living under dire conditions amid lack of basic needs.

The heavy rains that have been pummeling most districts around the Southern African country have affected about 900 households.

Floods have been most severe in the Salima, Karonga and Phalombe districts.

Assessments verification exercises carried out by the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) of Malawi and the United Nations Office established the main needs are food assistance and shelter, especially for those displaced.

"While DoDMA has managed to trigger the response in terms of food and non-food items, mostly shelter, there are still gaps," the department stated.

The assessed gaps include sanitary pads for girls and items for lactating and pregnant women, chorine for water treatment, water storage buckets and sanitary facilities.

Also vulnerable to drought, the landlocked Malawi is prone to floods.

At least 176 Malawians were killed and 200 000 others during the floods that swept through Southeast Africa in 2015.

The two weeks of heavy rainfall caused US$450 million (R5,3 billion) in damage, roughly 10 percent of the impoverished country's gross domestic product (GDP).