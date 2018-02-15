15 February 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Malawi: Gloom for Thousands of Malawians Uprooted By Floods

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Iris Malawi
Fleeing high flood waters in Malawi (file photo).
By Mavhuto Banda

Lilongwe — More than 2 000 people rendered homeless by floods in Malawi are living under dire conditions amid lack of basic needs.

The heavy rains that have been pummeling most districts around the Southern African country have affected about 900 households.

Floods have been most severe in the Salima, Karonga and Phalombe districts.

Assessments verification exercises carried out by the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) of Malawi and the United Nations Office established the main needs are food assistance and shelter, especially for those displaced.

"While DoDMA has managed to trigger the response in terms of food and non-food items, mostly shelter, there are still gaps," the department stated.

The assessed gaps include sanitary pads for girls and items for lactating and pregnant women, chorine for water treatment, water storage buckets and sanitary facilities.

Also vulnerable to drought, the landlocked Malawi is prone to floods.

At least 176 Malawians were killed and 200 000 others during the floods that swept through Southeast Africa in 2015.

The two weeks of heavy rainfall caused US$450 million (R5,3 billion) in damage, roughly 10 percent of the impoverished country's gross domestic product (GDP).

Malawi

Bushiri Set to Launch His Multi-Million Dollar Hotel

Its all system go at Rustenburg, South Africa, on Tuesday next week where renowned Malawian investor Dr Shepherd Bushiri… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.