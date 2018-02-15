15 February 2018

Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)

South Africa: Speaker Receives Letter of Resignation From President Zuma

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Speaker of the National Assembly has today, 15 February, received a letter from President Jacob Zuma informing her of his resignation as the President of the Republic of South Africa.

The letter of the President will be officially published in the parliamentary Announcements Tablings and Committees (ATC) journal, for the attention of Members of Parliament.

The resignation of the President is effective immediately.

The Speaker has been informed by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng of his availably to preside over the National Assembly’s election of the new President this afternoon, 15 February. This has necessitated that the election of the President, which was initially scheduled for Friday, 16 February 2018, be changed to today at 14.00. Effectively, this changes the agenda of today’s sitting of the National Assembly from considering a proposed Motion of No Confidence in the President, to that of electing a President.

The Speaker thanks the President Zuma for his service to the people of South Africa in the last eight years and wishes him well.

This is the slightly altered programme of Parliament for the next few days:

Election of the new President at 14.00 on Thursday, 15 February

Joint sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces at 19.00 on Friday, 16 February for the President to deliver the 2018 State of the Nation Address

Joint sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces on Monday, 19 February to debate the President’s State of the Nation Address

Reply by the President to the debate on Tuesday, 20 February

Budget Speech at 14.00 on 21 February

ISSUED BY THE PARLIAMENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA

Enquiries: Moloto Mothapo 082 370 6930

South Africa

Bushiri Sets to Launch His Multi-Million Dollar Hotel

Its all system go at Rustenburg, South Africa, on Tuesday next week where renowned Malawian investor Dr Shepherd Bushiri… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.