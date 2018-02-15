Nigeria: Lagos to Host International Conference On Fertility

The annual international conference for the Association for Fertility and Reproductive Health (AFRH), will hold in Lagos with the theme 'New Frontiers in Reproductive Technology'.

The conference, which is the eighth in the series, will hold in September 26-28, 2018 with participants from different facets of medicine coming into Nigeria from United Kingdom, United States, Asia, Europe and other African countries.

Participants will include obstetricians, gynecologists, surgeons, embryologists, ultra-sonographers, health regulators as well as other support service industries.

Organised by the Association for Fertility and Reproductive Health (AFRH), the Local Organising Chairman of the conference, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi said the conference will explore integrating innovative technology into treatment options and offers wide array of services in reproductive health education with emphasis on fertility services.

The association strives to provide educational materials and serves as a research institution in areas of need to be used in fertility and reproductive health education while establishing a good working and cooperative relationship with government and non-governmental organisations.

Ajayi noted that, "the Nigerian cultural background of social isolation for infertile couples has made Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) practice in the country relevant with an estimated 25 per cent suffering from one fertility related issue or the other. However, available evidence shows that a significant proportion of infertility is amendable through A.R.T. intervention," he added.

Inaugurated over 25 years ago, the Association for Fertility and Reproductive Health (AFRH) continuously creates awareness, facilitates research studies and disseminates learnings among stakeholders.

These trainings take place across different cities nationwide. The closest one being the workshop titled 'Basic Course on Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynecology' holding 16th-17th February in Lagos. Other training as well will hold in the course of the year.