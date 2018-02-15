Namibia: Foetus Found in Toilet

15 February 2018

By Maria Amakali

Windhoek — A Havana resident got the shock of her life on Monday morning when she found a three-month-old foetus dumped in a public toilet where she had gone to relieve herself.

The resident, who reported the incident to the police, had initially thought it was excreta, however, when she went back in the late afternoon at around 16h00 to clean the toilet, she noticed that what she thought to be defecation was a foetus.

City Police public relations officer Fabian Amukwelele said the police had yet to determine whether it was a miscarriage or an abortion. "The ongoing police investigations will determine what transpired. Irrespective of what transpired, it is still regarded as a criminal offence and one can be charged for that," explained Amukwelele.

The police are seeking the public's assistance to trace the unknown suspect.

Amukwelele implored the public to be on the lookout for a person with signs of abortion or someone who was pregnant and mysteriously is no longer pregnant.

"Public toilets should not be used as dumping facilities as this can trigger the spread of contagious diseases and viruses. In this case we are really concerned as the foetus was found in a public toilet that is used on a daily basis by other community members," stated a concerned Amukwelele.

The public are advised that should they find themselves in a situation where they are expecting but not in a position to look after the baby to visit health facilities where they can wait for the baby to be born before being put up for legal adoption.

