Axed Harare Mayor and MDC-T top official Bernard Manyenyeni says he accepts his surprise recall from Town House by his party, a move he says he learnt of through social media.

The MDC-T took the decision Tuesday to relieve Manyenyeni of his duties, accusing him of failing to follow party decisions in his discharge of duties as Mayor. He was replaced by deputy, Enock Mupamawonde.

Manyenyeni was however, spared from a recall from his position as Ward 17 councillor.

Even so, it turned out the outgoing mayor was not formally advised of his fate. He indicated Wednesday that he only received the news through social media.

"I have received circulating social media messages indicating that the party has recalled me from the position of Mayor of Harare.

"I do not have anything official as yet," Manyenyeni said in a message he had sent to "the chairman" whom he did not name.

Manyenyeni said he was out of town on a hunting course in the Save Conservancy.

The MDC-T official, who resisted a couple of attempts to dislodge him from Town House by then Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere, said he still accepted his fate.

"If this is indeed true, it is a decision that I would accept with loyalty and submission," he said.

The MDC-T is currently embroiled in a fierce leadership wrangle fuelled by uncertainties over substantive leader Morgan Tsvangirai who battled colon cancer for nearly two years before dying at a South African hospital on Wednesday.

Manyenyeni, known for his firm stance on issues, could be the first casualty to be sacrificed by political rivals, although he seems to have kept his distance from the dogfight.

The axed Harare mayor hinted at this in his comments.

"Both the party and the city are currently on very difficult terrain: it would be irresponsible of me to escalate both scenarios by challenging or appealing my recall.

"The opportunity to serve the city at its weakest has been an honour I should always be humbled by.

"Please extend a word of thanks to the entire leadership and members for the flagship assignment."

Manyenyeni's recall follows that of former deputy Chris Mbanga who was recalled from Town House last year after being accused of similar offences.