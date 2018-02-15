Nigeria: LASG Serves Eviction Notice to Illegal Roadside Mechanics

As the Lagos State Government begins the rehabilitation of Oregun/Opebi under bridge link roads, it wednesday served a 21-day eviction notice to all illegal mechanic workshops operating in that axis.

Their eviction is to pave the way for the commencement of the under bridge rehabilitation as they had allegedly packed the bridge with scraps, used tyres, which in turn generated refuse.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, Olayinka Egbeyemi, said the eviction notice ' served on these illegal mechanic workshops would expire on Sunday, March 4, 2018.

Egbeyemi said activities of these mechanics had seriously constituted environmental nuisance as used oil and contaminated diesel including waste water from car-wash were freely dislodged on roads.

He complained that the canal under the Oregun/Opebi link bridge was filled with mechanic scraps, used tyres and refuse generated by residents around the area, which he said may eventually lead to flood whenever it rains.

He said: "Governor Akinwunmi Ambode increased the numbers of mechanic villages across the state from 20 to 42 in order to create more jobs for artisans and other young people who will be willing to acquire skills as automobile mechanics.

"These 42 mechanic villages are spread across the state to accommodate more mechanics and other complimentary artisans such as vulcanisers, electricians and panel-beaters.

"But miscreants and hoodlums terrorising innocent members of the public around Oregun, Opebi and Allen Avenue have now turned these illegal mechanics workshops under the bridge to criminal hideouts."

Egbeyemi also warned all mechanics operating on all road set-backs and walk-ways across the state to immediately vacate and move to any nearby mechanic village closer to them as anyone caught violating any section of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Law would be seriously dealt with.