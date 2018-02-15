15 February 2018

Nigeria: National Assembly Fire: Senate Adjourns Sitting

By Kemi Busari

The Senate has suspended its Thursday's sitting after fire broke out in a section of the National Assembly building.

The fire at the maintenance unit of the senate occurred at about 11 a.m.

Lawmakers initially tried to go ahead with its plenary, but were compelled to cut it short.

After adoption of votes and proceedings, Ibrahim Gobir, Sokoto-APC, moved that the plenary be adjourned due to the "unconducive" state of the chamber.

"The condition is not very conducive because our chambers are there; yesterday we engaged the contractors working in the senate. We believe it is now Saturday they will be able to finish it," he said.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, approved the prayer.

He said, "What you presented to us makes sense. Definitely the chamber is not conducive for today's s activities and as such, I would direct that we adjourn till Tuesday so that between now and the weekend the members of the services and maintenance unit can ensure that we bring the chamber into a conducive environment."

