15 February 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Lagos Dissolves Sports Associations' Boards

Lagos State Governor. Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has approved with immediate effect the dissolution of the 36 sports associations, excluding the State Football Association, under the supervision of the Lagos State Sports Commission.

The dissolution, according to the Executive Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr. Kweku Tandoh became necessary to enable the government rejig and reposition the activities of all the associations in line with the vision of the state becoming the Sports hub of Africa.

The affected associations are Athletics, Badminton, Baseball and Boxing, Cricket, Cycling, Chess, Darts, Fives, Football, Gymnastics, Handball, Hockey, Judo, Karate, Kick-boxing, Kung Fu, Tennis, Rugby, Rowing and Yachting, Scrabble, Shooting.

Others are Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tug of war, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Volleyball, Golf, Deaf Sports, Para Sports, Traditional Sports, Triathlon and Sports Medicine.

Dr. Tandoh, on behalf of the Lagos State Government, commended and thanked the chairmen and members of the dissolved boards for their dedication and the voluntary services rendered towards the development of sports at the grassroots in Lagos State. It will be recalled that the present boards of the 36 sports associations were reconstituted in 2012 and their tenure had expired since 2016.

