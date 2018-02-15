Nigeria: Dangote Assures of Timely Completion of Apapa Road

Photo: Dangote

Aliko Dangote

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote has assured that the Apapa Port Wharf concrete road currently under construction by AG Dangote would be delivered on schedule to save the people and businesses the hassles of the traffic gridlock being experienced now.

He gave the assurance yesterday in Lagos during his visit to the construction area in company with the managing director of the AG Dangote Construction Company, Mr. Ashif Juma to assess the extent of work done.

The Apapa Port road which is the artery of the nation's non-oil economy, has been in a state of disrepair over a long period of time with experts claiming that the nation is losing about N20 billion daily owing to the state of dilapidation of the road as imports are trapped in the ports for days as a result of traffic gridlock generated by the bad road. Dangote Group, a pan-African Conglomerate and a major stakeholder at the ports brokered a tripartite arrangement with Flour Mills and Nigerian Port Authority, (NPA), taking over the road from the federal government and undertaking the reconstruction of the road into a lasting concrete pavement as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The road construction in which both NPA and Flour Mills have financial outlay as their contributions while AG Dangote Construction, a subsidiary of the Dangote Group, is undertaking the construction, is to cost the three partners N4.3 billion. Dangote said the road will be completed in few months' time and that Nigerians would be surprised to see the project delivered even before scheduled, saying efforts are being redoubled by his company to ensure quality job and timely completion.

According to him, by the time the road construction is completed, even some of the advanced countries would not be able to boast of the quality. He explained that what actually delay the take-off of the project was the gas pipeline that has to be relocated to pave the way for unfettered construction work. The businessman while relying on the reports of the challenges encountered by the site engineers appealed to the authorities to help see to the disturbing issue of multiple check points being mounted by security agencies and which have been creating long queues of trailers and thus affecting free flow of work on the road project.