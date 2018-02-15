Liberia: NEC Certificates Nimba County Lawmaker Following Supreme Court Ruling

Monrovia — Two months after being barred from taking his seat at the House of Representatives due to a protest by one of his component, the National Elections Commission (NEC) has finally certificated Nimba County District #7 Lawmaker Roger Domah.

Domah, a Unity Party lawmaker, was certificated on Wednesday February 4, in the James Fromoyan Hall at the headquarters of the NEC.

Supporters and family members of the Nimba County lawmakers cheered when he was certificated and announced as the duly elected representative of the district months after the October 10, 2017 representative elections.

"I am pleased to announce honorable Roger Domah as a duly elected representative of Nimba County District #7, he may please come forward to be certificated by Commissioner Jonathan Weedor," said NEC Chairman Jerome Korkoyah.

The certification of the Nimba County lawmaker came shortly after an official of the National Elections Commissioner read a mandate from the Supreme Court.

Representative Domah, an education administrator, replaces former lawmaker Saywah Dunah (UP) who was elected twice to represent Nimba County District #5 now District #7.

After the certification ceremony, lawmaker Domah called on people of District #7 to move on with the development agenda of district.

"The period of protest over the election result is over and this is the time to reconcile and move our district development agenda forward," said Lawmaker Domah.

The National Elections Commission (NEC) declared Domah winner after the October 10 representative election.

He was denied from taking his seat after his close rival, Evans Koah (independent candidate), challenged the election's claiming that the election result was marred with election malpractices.

His complaint was first dismissed by the NEC Hearing Office in Nimba County, but he later took an appeal to the NEC Board of Commissioners where his complaint was also dismissed after it was revealed that he did not file the appeal within the 48 hours statutory requirement prescribed under the law.

Koah filed another appeal to the Supreme Court after the NEC's ruling and the appeal was again dismissed by the high court.

The Supreme Court ruled that Koah's allegation of election malpractices was "speculative and not proven beyond a reasonable doubt".