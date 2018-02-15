Nigeria: Lawmaker to Begin Free Medical Outreach in Ebonyi

Abakaliki — Member representing Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal constituency in Ebonyi, Hon. Linus Okorie has initiated a constituency wide free medical and welfare outreach programme to address the health and other needs in the constituency.

The exercise which is captured under his CaringHeart Foundation is expected to be flagged off by the state governor, David Umahi at Akaeze on February 17, 2018.

According to the lawmaker, the Foundation shall also be making a donation of some basic health consumables like needles, syringes, gloves and cleaning liquids to each host health centre visited.

The lawmaker explained that the programme involves two cardinal components; medical and welfare outreach engagements across the 10 clans-Akaeze, Ishiagu, Uburu, Okposi, Ugwulangwu, Abaomege, Ukawu, Oshiri, Isu and Onicha respectively on a monthly basis, starting from February through November 2018.

He added that each outreach shall be hosted at designated government owned health centres in each clan.

Okorie said: "The Linus Okorie (CaringHeart) Foundation has initiated a constituency wide free medical and welfare outreach program to address the health and welfare needs of Ohaonivo.

"The medical outreach consists of two partners: Amurt Foundation, whose team will focus exclusively on pregnant women and under five children; the second partners, Coalition of Professionals will engage all other groups including the elderly, young adults and older children, men and women.

"Services to be rendered include free registration, free laboratory investigations, free doctors' check and treatment of common illnesses, free ultrasound scan for pregnant women, free drugs and free ambulance referral.

"The welfare outreach is a programme that will see us worshipping each month from February to November 2018 in a local church, selected by the CAN/Ministers Forum leadership of each clan. It will typically hold on the Sunday after each medical outreach".

"The foundation will in the course of each worship distribute some welfare materials such as foodstuff, wrappers and cash support to selected widows and other indigents to be nominated by the church leaders of the clan hosting the church. We will also render some support to the local church.

"These programmes have been designated to hold on the third Saturday and Sunday of each month starting from February 17/18 2018 at Akaeze, Ivo LGA, and end in November 2018 at Onicha, Onicha LGA".

He therefore called on everyone to kindly join the train of making a success of his programme as it was his hope that the little effort would positively impact some of the poor and needy in the society