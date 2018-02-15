Liberia: Weah Lobbies Outside for Support

Photo: FrontPage Africa

President George Weah delivering his first State of the Nation address.

President George Manneh Weah is expected to make his second presidential trip outside of Liberia Thursday, 15 February to knock on friendly governments' doors for bilateral trade and assistance to Liberia for a government he declared broke upon taken over last month.

Presidential Press Secretary Sam Mannah told journalists Wednesday afternoon, 14 February after Mr. Weah's trip to Senegal, Morocco and France was delayed for Thursday, but that the purpose of the trip is to explore avenues for bilateral trade and assistance to Liberia.

"Well as you are aware, the president has a Pro - poor Agenda that is the centerpiece of his government and he's going to look for ways to see how those governments can assist in pushing his agenda or where we can create employment for our youth, empower our women built schools and hospitals, these are some of the things that the president is going to look into," Mr. Mannah says.

Mr. Weah's first official visit as Liberian president was at the AU Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in January. His delayed trip is said to have been a result of some technical issues bordering on communication.

Mr. Weah's press secretary says the president is going to look into ways in which there can be investment in the agriculture sector, an area he sees as key to his agenda.

He says President Weah believes that one of the ways to spark the economy is to invest heavily in the agriculture sector to add value to commodities and be able to export.

He says Mr. Weah is being accompanied on the trip by Foreign Minister Gbehzohngar Findley, Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweh, Information Minister Eugene Nagbe and Defense Minister Daniel Ziankahn, among others.

The president is expected to pay a two - day state visit to Senegal beginning Thursday, 15 February, followed by a three - day private visit to Morocco and finally make another three - day state visit to France from 21 to 23 February.

Mr. Mannah denied claims of a large delegation on the trip with Mr. Weah, but he informs the public that beside mM. Weah's delegation, First Lady Mrs. Clar Weah is also due to travel along with her personal aid and securities.