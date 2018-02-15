Liberia: Senate Notifies NEC

The National Elections Commission (NEC) Tuesday February 13, 2018 said it has received a communication from the Senate notifying the Commission of the existence of two vacancies in the Senate, created by the election of former senators: George Manneh Weah of Montserrado County and Jewel Howard Taylor of Bong County, as president and vice president respectively.

Article 37 of the Constitution of Liberia provides inter alia: "in the event of a vacancy in the Legislature caused by death, resignation, expulsion or otherwise, the presiding officer shall within 30 days notify the National Elections Commission (NEC) thereof. The National Elections Commission (NEC) shall NOT later than 90 days thereafter cause a By-Election to be held... ".

The notification from the Senate, dated February 1, 2018 and delivered to the Commission on February 13, 2018, is in consonant with the requirements of article 37 of the Constitution of Liberia.

Accordingly, the Commission has immediately began putting appropriate mechanism for the conduct of two by-elections for senators in Bong and Montserrado counties not later than 90 days as of the date of notification.