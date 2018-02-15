15 February 2018

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Murder At Happy Corner

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emmanuel Mondaye

Unknown men were said to have gruesomely murdered a Liberian - based Fulanis motorcyclist at the infamous Happy Corner down Water Side, a home of prostitution in Liberia during the 1970s and 1980s.

The incident was said to have occurred on Armed Forces Day, but at the time of an interview conducted by this paper, witnesses had not yet established the identity of the victim believed to be in his early 30s.

Witnesses say a group of men reportedly attacked and killed the victim at a river bank down Water Side where he had gone to ease himself. He had driven on his motorbike at Happy Corner to attend to nature, witnesses have explained.

They further claim that a prime suspect only identified as Osha allegedly hit the deceased two times on the back of his neck and on his forehead with a "two - by - two" plank.

The witnesses indicate that the victim allegedly collapsed as a result of the attack.

They note that the deceased was pronounced dead on arrival at the Redemption Hospital in the Municipal Borough of New Kru Town by doctors.

Osha, who is believed to be the prime suspect, has gone into hiding in an apparent attempt to invade justice.

Osha who is said to be a Sierra Leonean national, is said to have been living in in 99 Steps Community, an area also used as prostitution camp those days. A search is said to be ongoing by state security officers to have suspect Osha apprehended in connection with the incident.

When police authorities were contacted at the Waterside New Bridge Police Depot, they declined to comment. Authorities at the Liberia National Police Headquarters on Capitol Hill could not also confirm or deny the information.

Liberia

Weah Lobbies Outside for Support

President George Manneh Weah is expected to make his second presidential trip outside of Liberia Thursday, 15 February… Read more »

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Copyright © 2018 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.