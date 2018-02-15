Liberia: Murder At Happy Corner

Unknown men were said to have gruesomely murdered a Liberian - based Fulanis motorcyclist at the infamous Happy Corner down Water Side, a home of prostitution in Liberia during the 1970s and 1980s.

The incident was said to have occurred on Armed Forces Day, but at the time of an interview conducted by this paper, witnesses had not yet established the identity of the victim believed to be in his early 30s.

Witnesses say a group of men reportedly attacked and killed the victim at a river bank down Water Side where he had gone to ease himself. He had driven on his motorbike at Happy Corner to attend to nature, witnesses have explained.

They further claim that a prime suspect only identified as Osha allegedly hit the deceased two times on the back of his neck and on his forehead with a "two - by - two" plank.

The witnesses indicate that the victim allegedly collapsed as a result of the attack.

They note that the deceased was pronounced dead on arrival at the Redemption Hospital in the Municipal Borough of New Kru Town by doctors.

Osha, who is believed to be the prime suspect, has gone into hiding in an apparent attempt to invade justice.

Osha who is said to be a Sierra Leonean national, is said to have been living in in 99 Steps Community, an area also used as prostitution camp those days. A search is said to be ongoing by state security officers to have suspect Osha apprehended in connection with the incident.

When police authorities were contacted at the Waterside New Bridge Police Depot, they declined to comment. Authorities at the Liberia National Police Headquarters on Capitol Hill could not also confirm or deny the information.