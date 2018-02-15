15 February 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Sports and Physical Education - New Pedagogic Guide for Quality Education

By Elizabeth Mosima

A ceremony to present the documents for the teaching of sports and physical education in Cameroon took place in Yaounde yesterday, February 14, 2018.

The new educational policy formulated by international institutions, notably UNESCO, states that students should be taught with the competence-based approach. However, it has been noticed that the competence-based approach has not been sufficiently elaborated in schools in the country.

It is in this light that a ceremony to present and hand over the pedagogic guide for the teaching of sports and physical education in Cameroon following the competence-based approach to Regional Delegates of Sports and Physical Education took place in Yaounde yesterday, February 14, 2018.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt, reiterated that the teaching of sports and physical education is obligatory in the two sub systems of education in Cameroon. He called on the Regional Delegates to relay the pedagogic instructions and orientations for a harmonious teaching of the subject.

He equally called on the regional delegates to hand over the pedagogic guides to all physical education teachers in the country in view of sensitistion, organising seminars and strengthening of capacities as well as ensuring equal distribution.

The pedagogic guide for the teaching of sports and physical education in Cameroon following the competence-based approach is to ensure that all the teachers have the same guidelines and teach the students following the same methods. The objective is to ensure a harmonious development of the students and to enable them participate in the learning process.

