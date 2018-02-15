Nigeria: 20 to Participate in Maiden Ladies Professional Golf Tour

Abuja — About 20 professional golfers are billed to participate in the inaugural edition of the Ladies Professional Golf Association of Nigeria (LPGAN) tour.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday in Abuja, coordinator of the tournament, Uloma Mbuko, who is one of Nigeria's ladies professionals, said the tournament is aimed at setting up a platform that will cater for the needs of professional female golfers across the country.

She added that tournament is aimed at bringing female golfers together, as well as identifying talented young golfers and nurturing them to stardom.

She disclosed that IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja has been designated to host the inaugural edition of the tournament's from today to February 18, 2018, adding that the event will hold with a minimum field of 20 players drawn from Ghana, Senegal, Congo, among others.

Mbuko also said that the idea was to create and develop dignified job opportunities for young ladies.

In his address earlier at the event, former Governor of Enugu State and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, LPGAN, Okwesilieze Nwodo called for the development of golf in Nigeria to encourage female participation in the game.

According to Nwodo, the development of the game in the country will enable golfers, especially the ladies, attain international fame and also cater for their families.