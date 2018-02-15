Nigeria: Buhari, Saraki, Others to Attend Youth Summit On Drug Abuse

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha have indicated readiness to attend a two-day national youth summit on drug abuse.

Brig Gen MD Yusuf (rtd), the Executive Chairman of Youth and Public Safety Initiative, organizers of the summit made the disclosure in a statement made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Wednesday.

Yusuf also disclosed that the SGF will not only grace the event but has been scheduled to oversee a walk-out exercise on day one of summit.

He said apart from Buhari, other top government functionaries including Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole; Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu; Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung; royal fathers, clergymen as well as other prominent members of the society were expected to feature in the programme either as resource persons or discussants.

Yusuf said that the summit will gather youths and all stakeholders to educate them on the risk of drug abuse and trafficking.

"The continuous and increased tempo of drug addiction by youths in this country, resulting in killings of husbands by wives and vice versa, terrorism, kidnappings for ransom, cultism and community vandalism in recent years is very alarming.

"Thus, the need to sensitise our youths on the dangers posed by drug abuse to the body in particular and the society in general cannot be over-emphasised."

The programme, which is non-political, is expected to hold in Abuja on February 27 - 28, 2018 and subsequently replicated across the six geo-political zone of the federation at later dates.