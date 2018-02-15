Liberia: Youth and Sports Begins Audit to Ascertain Status of Ministry

The Ministry of Youth & Sports has begun measures to reform the entity, a release signed by the director of public affairs, N. Macaulay Paykue, said yesterday.

It said the process started on Tuesday, February 13 and will include an audit of the finance office and all programs and activities of the ministry.

It quoted Youth & Sports Minister D. Zoegar Wilson as saying that the exercise will present a clear status of the ministry to his administration.

"Looking at the ministry's current status, it is prudent to conduct an audit to give us a full understanding of where we are taking off," Minister Wilson said.