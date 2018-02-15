15 February 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Court Adjourns Case Against Buhari's Long-Term Campaigner

A Kano Magistrates' Court said it would hear the case of President Muhammadu Buhari's long-term campaigner, Abdulmajid Danbilki-Commander on May 30.

Chief Magistrate, Kabiru Abubakar, adjourned the case when it came up for hearing on Thursday.

Danbilki-Commander, 58, who resides at Koki Quarters, Kano, had pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge of intentional insult, defamation of character and inciting disturbance.

The Prosecuting counsel, Mr Sunday Ekwe, had told the court that two Special Assistants to President Muhammadu Buhari on media, Sha'aban Sharada and Bashir Ibrahim, as well as Hafiz Ibrahim, reported the matter to Kano State Police Command Headquarters on Jan. 21.

Ekwe told the court that on Jan. 14, the defendant aired a programme on Aminci Radio in Kano, where he intentionally insulted the three complainants by defaming their character and reputation, and called them liars.

He said that the defendant also impersonated Buhari and attempted to cause a misunderstanding within the APC ranks.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 392, 399 and 114 of the Penal Code.

Ekwe however, called for adjournment to allow the police complete investigation.(NAN)

