Liberia: Nelson Williams, Caroline Klark Get Conex Petroleum Top Jobs

One of Liberia's seasoned administrators, and Executive Chairman at Integrity Consultancy, Incorporated, a management consultancy firm based in Monrovia, Mr. T. Nelson Williams, II has been appointed with immediate effect by the Chairman and Board of Directors of Conex Petroleum Group of Companies as Chief Operating Officer-Senior Vice President of Conex Petroleum Group of Companies.

According to a release, Mr. Williams will be responsible for the profitability and expansion of all Conex Petroleum related divisions and will report to the CEO and Chairman of the Board.

Previously Williams served as Managing Director at the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), 2009 - 2015 and Deputy Managing Director from 2007-2009.

During his tenure, LPRC revenues increased from $10.6 million in 2009 to $21.4 million in 2014. He spearheaded the implementation and successful completion of several infrastructural projects, increasing the petroleum storage facilities in Liberia.

Williams earned a Master in Public Administration (MPA) from North Carolina Central University, a Post Graduate Diploma in Public and Private sector Human Resources Management from North Carolina State University and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from St. Augustine's University.

He is also a certified Project Manager and Trainer.

CPG also announced that Caroline Richards Klark has been retained to head Conex Petroleum Services as General Manager. She will head the petroleum importation division of CPG. Prior to joining Conex, she served in various executive positions at Ecobank Liberia Ltd, including Head of Commercial Banking and Head of Consumer Banking. She brings to Conex a wealth of experience in business development through industry-specific strategies and trade finance.

Caroline has a Master's Degree in Finance and Bachelor's Degree in Economics. She also has numerous professional certifications, including certificates in International Trade Finance and Financial Risk Management. She will report to the Chief Operating Officer/Senior Vice President.