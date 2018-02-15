15 February 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: LISCR FC Unveils New Website

By Anthony Kokoi

Two days following their historic win against Al-Hilal in the first leg of the 2018 CAF Champions League preliminary, Liberia's double champions LISCR FC have launched their official club website.

The informative website, www.liscrfc.com, was launched yesterday by the club's media officer, T. Kla Wesley, who also manages the website. The website provides the latest information about the club, videos, staff and fixtures, and results among others.

"Launching our website is a major boost for us as an organization and especially a top tier club in Liberia. This is very vital in modern football. Via the website, the club and the public will be able to easily interact and regularly access information about the club," Wesley said. "Very soon, we will get our fans to register on the site. Supporters home and abroad need to be part of the club and the website is one tool to use to get to them."

Over the years, the club has been providing their latest information to their supporters via Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

LISCR, a Gardnersville based club, was founded in August 1995 and have won the Liberia Football Association FA Cup three times and the Liberia Super Cup twice. For the first time during the 2010/2011 league season, the club won the premiership title and retained it in the following season (2011-12).

They later became the last winner of the Liberia Premier League before it was changed to the First Division League by the Liberia Football Association. Five years after the dissolution of the Premiership, they won the new first division for the first time in 2017 after finishing top of the 2016-17 season with an unbeaten record.

In another development, the club will depart the country on Thursday, February 15 via the James Spriggs Payne Airport to honor the return leg of the 2018 CAF Champions League preliminary round against Al-Hilal of Sudan.

The Shipping Boys will depart the country with a 33-man delegation, which includes 19 players, seven technical staffs, the club president, the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, secretary general, media officer among others.

The Shipping Boys will face their Sudanese counterparts on Tuesday, February 20 at the Al-Hilal Stadium in Omdurman, Khartoum.

