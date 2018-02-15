Liberia: New Passport Director Named

Foreign Minister Gbehzohngar Findley has appointed Andrew D. Wonploe, Sr. as the new Director of Passports and Visas, a release from the ministry has said.

Wonploe's appointment, according to the release, was approved by President George Weah and takes effect as of Tuesday, February 13.

Foreign Minister Findley challenged Wonploe to ensure an effective and efficient management of the division to provide quality services to Liberians.

While congratulating Wonploe for his preferment, Findley expressed confidence that he will perform his duty with honesty, commitment, and loyalty to ensure that the interest of the country remains paramount.

Findley then thanked the outgoing director, Marian Sandi, who has been transferred to the Liberian Mission accredited to the Court of Saint James, the United Kingdom.

"Let me inform Ms. Sandi of the huge task in her new responsibility, because there are lots of challenges surrounding our embassies," Findley said, adding, "We don't expect anything less than to keep the integrity of the passport division."

The Minister also challenged Wonploe to continue working hard, "because there will be no excuse on the job."

Wonploe extended gratitude to his predecessor for her "astute leadership quality and dedication to duty."

He promised to retain the statutory function of the division and at the same time restore integrity and a value system of service delivery.

In her farewell remarks, Ms. Sandi said she was overwhelmed by the kind words that were said about her while serving as director of the division. She then cautioned Director Wonploe to encourage team work among staffers for the betterment of the country and its people.