15 February 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: River Gee County Team Whip Gee Old-Timers 4 - 1

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ishmael F. Menkor

Oldtimers boys, in yellow, against the County Team, in blue.

As part of the Armed Forces Day celebration in Fish Town, the River Gee County Team defeated the Gee Oldtimers 4-1 in a friendly soccer encounter.

The game started in high momentum for the Oldtimers when they made several attempts in the first quarter of the game to find the net without success.

In the 16th minute, the energetic County Team scored their first goal from left winger Martin Mehn.

The Oldtimers mounted pressure to find the equalizer, but were overwhelmed in the 23rd minute when striker Martin Mehn scored his second goal.

The Oldtimers redoubled their efforts to reduce the tally but couldn't march the County Team's effective defenses. In the 40th minute, the County Team's Emmanuel Swenpee found the third goal.

The second half resumed with the Oldtimers fighting hard to find a consolation goal without success only to be frustrated in the 78th minute when River Gee County got the fourth goal from the most dangerous man on the field, Martin Mehn. He scored his third goal to make the score 4-0.

In the final minutes of the game, the Oldtimers got a consolation goal to end the encounter at 4-1.

River Gee County had prepared for the County Meet until it was postponed to a date yet to be announced by the Ministry of Youth & Sports.

Liberia

Weah Lobbies Outside for Support

President George Manneh Weah is expected to make his second presidential trip outside of Liberia Thursday, 15 February… Read more »

Read the original article on Observer.

Copyright © 2018 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.