Liberia: Legispol Condemns Rep. Youngblood's Assault On FPA Reporter

Monrovia — The Legislative Press Pool (LEGISPOL) has condemned another assault against one of its members, Henry Karmo of FrontPageAfrica, by Montserrado County Representative Munah Pelham-Young blood.

Representative Youngblood, who represents Montserrado County District # 9, recently, in open plenary insulted and assaulted the FPA reporter for reporting a story she said was against her.

LEGISPOL, in a press release, stated that FPA reporter Karmo had written a story indicating the Representative's double role as a Protocol officer and Representative at the same time at the Annual Message of the President.

When Rep. Youngblood began to physically insult and assault reporter Karmo, it had to be the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Bhofal Chambers, to intervene. He urged her to stop. The incident occurred in open session that day.

LEGISPOL describes the action by the Representative as unacceptable and undemocratic.

The Journalist body at the Legislature expressed fear that the Legislature is now becoming a hostile place for journalists in Liberia.

Rep. Youngblood's action followed the flogging of two journalists upon the order of Grand Bassa County Senator, Nyonblee Kangar-Lawrence a few days earlier.

LEGISPOL has meanwhile urged its members not pay heed to the intimidation from the lawmakers and continue to work with commitment and dedication to the profession by reporting the truth without fear.