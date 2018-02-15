Liberia: Lofa County Lawmaker Calls for Unity Amongst Citizens

Monrovia — Representative Mariamu Fofana (UP-District 4 Lofa County) is calling for collaboration between her office and residents of her district and all who participated in the October 10, 2017, election for the seat she won.

In an interview with reporters, the Lofa County lawmaker said that regardless of whom the people voted for on October 10, 2017, she is now the representative, who has been given the responsibility to represent the district at the Legislature.

Rep. Fofana promised to endeavor to fully provide oversight, law-making, and responsible representation for the people, regardless of tribe or ethnicity.

"The work of the district requires our collective collaborations and commitments to galvanize support behind our elected honourable and can be assured that she'll continue to reciprocate even more."

"I am calling on stakeholders of the district, and especially candidates, who participated in the representatives' elections to join the peace, unity, and development agenda envisioned by me," she urged.

The Lofa lawmaker is serving a second successive term as the representative of the district.

She is the first female lawmaker to head the influential Rules, Order and Administration Committee of the House of Representatives.