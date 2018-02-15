Liberia: One Health Validation Meeting of Governance Manual and Annual Plan

Monrovia — A 3-day Validation meeting for "One Health" governance manual and annual work plan begins today and ends Friday, February 16 in Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County, Liberia.

This meeting is sponsored by the Government of Liberia and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through the National Public Health Institute of Liberia.

One Health Coordination Platform (OHCP) is an approach based on the collaborative efforts of professionals from multiple disciplines working locally, nationally and globally to attain optimal health for people, animals and the environment that cut across multiple sectors in other to strengthen a functional One Health approach in Liberia that address public health events including zoonotic disease.

The OHCP underscores the Government of Liberia's commitment to address issues relating to potential threats of emerging and re-emerging diseases of public health concern globally, by strengthening multi-sectorial collaborations. It will also contribute to the operationalization of the OHCP activities.

The Governance Manual provides overview of the administrative and technical organization of the OHCP.

The manual provides guidance on the roles and responsibilities of the multi sectorial stakeholders engaged in disease prevention and control (human, animal and environment) to ensure effective participation in planning and decision making processes.