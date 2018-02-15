Kenya: High Court Opens the Door for Miguna's Return

The High Court has revoked the deportation of Nasa activist Miguna Miguna to Canada last week.

Justice Luka Kimaru on Thursday dismissed Miguna's deportation as null and void and that it had no merit in law.

Justice Kimaru further directed the Immigration Department to deposit Miguna's revoked passport to the registrar of court within seven days.

In his ruling, the Judge reasoned that Miguna was deported at a time Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and Director of Criminal Investigation George Kinoti were in contempt of court orders.

More to follow...