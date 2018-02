Photo: Nairobi News

The scene where the plane crashed at Wilson Airport on February 15, 2018.

An instructor and his student escaped with injuries after their plane crashed at Wilson Airport on Thursday morning.

The plane had taken off at 7:10am but came down within seconds, after what technicians said was a "partial power failure".

The instructor sustained serious injury on the jaw while the student suffered minor injuries.

"But they are in stable condition," according to an official involved in the investigation.

Kenya Police Airwing commandant Rogers Mbithi has confirmed the incident.