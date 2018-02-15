Kenya: City Cops Are Hunting For This Rogue Tout Over Assault

Photo: Nairobi News

The wanted tout was pictured in the Tea Room area.

Police are hunting for a matatu tout who was pictured moments after he had assaulted a man in the city centre.

In a Twitter response, the Police said the man is wanted in connection to three assault offences in the recent past.

We are in receipt of the case posted below and are following up with OCS Central. The man in question has been charged in court three times with similar offenses,the cases are pending before court. We have also contacted @Karanimutonga for more information. Cc. @NPSOfficial_KE pic.twitter.com/V0aqwoQ9v6

- Kenya Police Service (@PoliceKE) February 14, 2018

The tout attached to a matatu sacco reportedly beat up a colleague and left him for the dead.

"He smashed his head on the windscreen and then hit his head on the steel metal barricade,"a witness said.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

@Karanimutonga I reached out to the OCPD regarding the Assailant pictured wearing a white cap. At the time we spoke, the case had not yet been reported. However, the police are looking for him in connection to three other pending charges. I trust that he will soon be in custody. pic.twitter.com/MmStDUq7dM

- Hon. Jaguar (@RealJaguarKenya) February 15, 2018

Nairobi News understands the suspect is part of a gang that extorts money from public service vehicles.

"They demand for between Sh100-150 from every matatu. Any conductor that refuses to pay is severely warned or beaten up. Even when they are arrested, they tend to find their way out of the Police station," our source revealed.