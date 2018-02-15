Egypt: Cabinet Tackles Important Issues During Weekly Meeting

The Cabinet, under Prime Minster Sherif Ismail, has approved amendments to some provisions of the anti-terrorism law.

During its Wednesday meeting, the cabinet okayed amendments to some provisions of the traffic law and the tourist facilities' law.

In addition, it decided to refer the amendments to the House of Representatives (HoR) for approval.

In a press conference, Justice Minister Hossam Abdel Rahim said that the amendments introduced to the traffic law include installing GPS navigation devices in 4×4 vehicles.

Among the amendments introduced to the anti-terrorism law is to toughen punishment for giving shelter to any terrorist, the minister added.

The cabinet approved, during a session on Wednesday, the Egyptian Endowments Authority (EEA) bill presented by Minister of Awqaf Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa.

In a press conference, the minister said that the aim of drafting the bill was to protect the property of the authority and prevent any encroachments on it to put its assets on the investment map.

The minister pointed out to the presence of specialized committees to document the EEA's property and put its huge assets on the investment map, saying he talked with the minister of education to study building specialized schools through partnership between the EEA and the Education Ministry.

The minister also pointed out to his ministry's role in building residential units, saying a housing committee has already launched "friendship 1/2 project" in Aswan, Upper Egypt, and built 4,900 social housing units in the Upper Egyptian governorate

The Cabinet, hailed the Armed Forces and the Police in their war on terror.

Following a Cabinet meeting, Minister of House of Representatives Affairs Omar Marwan told a press conference held at the Cabinet headquarters that the premier asked the government to actively communicate with the House members to listen to problems of the people and resolve them.

The meeting tackled the legislative agenda and the bills referred by the government to the House of Representatives, he said, adding that a number of bills will be probed by the parliament in the coming period including those on local administration and information technology crimes.