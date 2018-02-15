Egypt: High Demand On Egyptian Int'l Bonds Shows Trust in National Economy

Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Egypt Yehia Abul Fotouh on Wednesday said Egypt's issuing of global bonds to the value of 4 billion dollars, for which there was a massive demand, indicated an international confidence in the Egyptian economy.

In statements to MENA, he added that this comes at a time when international money markets are experiencing a state of fluctuation over the past two weeks.

Minister of Finance Amr el Garhy announced earlier in the day issuing the bonds over three stages - 5, 10 and 30 years at a high interest rate.