Director General of the Arab Women Organization (AWO) Mervat Tellawi met on Wednesday with head of the Arab League (AL) mission to follow up Egypt's presidential election Haifa Abu Ghazala .

During the meeting, the two sides tackled preparations for the forthcoming presidential polls, slated for March .

Abu Ghazala said the Arab League is keen on following up presidential election in Egypt for the second time as part of its bids to support democracy in Egypt