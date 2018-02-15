South Africa: The Cape Town Water Crisis Is a Manufactured Crisis

press release

Now that the farmers have been restricted, day zero is moving back with a month every week. The day Zero was moved from 19 April to 12 May to 6 June, with the borehole and spring water now augmenting the supply, it should be even further back.

The amount water used for irrigation and the consequences thereof were known but all this was purposefully allowed to continue to create the panic around water supply. We are calling on the Human rights Commission, to investigate the manufactured crisis so water could be privatised.

We are further calling on the Human Rights Commission to investigate the preparations for Day Zero with 200 water points. History shows us that if you wanted a public interest to be destroyed, you give it to JP Smith to manage, just look at how gangs and murders flourish on the Cape Flats.