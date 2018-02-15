15 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Limpopo Officer's Daughter One of Two Suspects Arrested for His Murder

Limpopo police have arrested two people for the murder of a police officer in the province earlier this week.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said a 19-year-old man and the 21-year-old daughter of Warrant Officer Thomas Alugumi Nemugumoni were arrested on Wednesday.

On Tuesday Mojapelo said Nemugumoni was attacked by an unknown man with a sharp object on Monday night, just before 23:00, on his arrival at his house.

"[His] children were alerted by frantic screams and peeped through the window and were shocked to see the suspect butchering their father," he said.

Mojapelo said the alleged killer then fled the scene after the children screamed for help.

Nemugumoni was declared dead on the scene. He was an officer at Levubu police station, working in the community service centre.

The motive behind the killing is still unknown.

The duo will appear in the Vuwani Magistrate's Court on Friday.

