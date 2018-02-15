South Africa: Thank You Nxamalala, Msholozi - ANCWL Welcomes Zuma's Resignation

The ANC Women's League (ANCWL) has welcomed the resignation of former president Jacob Zuma and called on other leaders to emulate his commitment to "selflessly" serving the movement.

The league's secretary general, Meokgo Matuba, said more needed to be done to implement radical changes in the economy.

"While acknowledging that more still needs to be done, the ANCWL leadership collective appreciates the work done by the ANC-led government under president Zuma," said Matuba in a statement.

"We call on the ANC-led government to build on those legacies in the best interests of the poor and working class. It is only the ANC that remains the hope of the masses of the country."

Matuba said the party must continue with its socio-economic transformation agenda to address past injustices of white supremacy in the country.

"The ANCWL is unapologetic in demanding from the ANC NEC (national executive committee) to fully implement radical changes in the structure, systems, institutions and patterns of ownership, management and control of the economy in favour of all South Africans, especially the poor, the majority of whom are African and female."

'One does not have to be in a position to serve'

"The ANC-led government must also lead in legislating 50/50 gender parity in all sectors at all levels as a step toward eradicating patriarchy and male chauvinism in their country," said Matuba.

While demanding more from the new leadership, the ANCWL applauded Zuma for the work he had done for the party and the country.

"The ANCWL calls [on] all members and supporters of the ANC to emulate president Zuma's [commitment] to selflessly serve the movement even when not in any position in the movement. One does not necessarily [have] to be in a position at any level of the structures of the movement to serve the movement," said Matuba.

"Thank you Nxamalala, Msholozi," the statement ended.

News24