15 February 2018

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: We Will Not Support Ramaphosa's Nomination. South Africa Must Go to the Polls to Elect a New President

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By Mmusi Maimane

The following statement was delivered today by DA Leader, Mmusi Maimane, on the steps of the National Assembly at Parliament, Cape Town.

Today, Parliament will sit to elect a new President of South Africa following yesterday's resignation of Jacob Zuma. The Democratic Alliance (DA) caucus has taken a decision to not nominate our own candidate for President, and we will not be supporting Cyril Ramaphosa's nomination.

Along with other opposition parties in Parliament, we took a decision to bring a Motion to dissolve Parliament in terms of section 50 of the Constitution. I submitted this Motion to the Speaker of Parliament 72 hours ago, and can be accessed here.

The reason for this Motion is that the National Assembly no longer represents the will of the people, having failed to hold President Jacob Zuma accountable. The National Assembly has failed in its duties to uphold the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, and therefore must be dissolved.

We believe that whomever is the new President requires a mandate from the public. The people of South Africa ought to choose who the new President of South Africa is.

If Cyril Ramaphosa is certain he will be elected President of South Africa by the people, then him and his ANC will have no hesitation in supporting this Motion.

South Africa must now go to the ballot box and elect a new President, and a new Parliament that has a mandate from the people.

Mmusi Maimane

Leader of the Democratic Alliance

South Africa

Bushiri Set to Launch His Multi-Million Dollar Hotel

Its all system go at Rustenburg, South Africa, on Tuesday next week where renowned Malawian investor Dr Shepherd Bushiri… Read more »

Read the original article on DA.

Copyright © 2018 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.