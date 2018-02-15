15 February 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: 'General' Miguna Speaks Out as KoT Applaud Court's Judgement

Fiery Nasa activist Miguna Miguna has vowed to continue the "fight against despots" moments after a High Court judge declared his deportation to Canada illegal.

While giving the ruling on Thursday, Justice Luka Kimaru declared that Miguna's deportation had no merit in law.

The judge directed the government to deposit Dr Miguna's revoked passport at the court within seven days.

In a quick response to the judgement, the self-declared National Resistance Movement general said they will use lawful means in their campaign.

"We, the #NRMKe, Kenyan patriots and freedom fighters, believe in and are fully committed to the RULE OF LAW. We shall use the CONSTITUTION as the SPEAR and the SHIELD in the fight against the despots," he tweeted.

He however gave no indication of making a return to the country.

Miguna filed the suit seeking reinstatement of his Kenyan passport and citizenship on Monday.

TWITTER RESPONSE

Kenyans on Twitter responded with cheer to the High Court judgment.

@ItsOchieng said, "No retreat no submission. VIVA!"

@SherryKochiyo tweeted, "Welcome home general."

@IvetaLemo commented, "Viva!!! So happy you can come back home. Your profound wisdom and knowledge for the Rule of law for some reason gives the despots sleepless nights!! Viva!"

@Amo_254k wrote, "Looking forward for your grand return to the country viva!General."

@markimutai said, "7 days is too long... .The good judge should order the same in court by COB... !! Welcome back General!"

@vishasha911 said, "The welcome ceremony is going to be huuuuuuuge!"

Kenya

