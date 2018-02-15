Kenya: Woeful Kenya Lose Again in World Cup Qualifiers

Woeful Kenya on Wednesday completed their preliminary rounds of the ICC World Cricket League Division Two matches without winning a single game when they lost to Oman by two wickets at United Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia.

The two teams will meet again on Thursday at the same venue for the play off of fifth position. They are both demoted to the ICC World Cricket League Division Three.

Batting first, Kenya set a target of 201 by the time all their batsmen were sent back to the pavilion with one ball of their allotted 50 overs in hand. Captain Rakep Patel top scored for Kenya with 59 that came off 72 deliveries with four boundaries and two sixes.

Shem Ngoche (29 off 56 balls with four boundaries), Emmanuel Bundi (22 of 23 balls with two boundaries and a six) and Gurdeep Singh (16 off 30 balls with a boundary) were Kenya's main runs getters.

Kaleemullah was Oman's highest wicket taker with three for 25. Fayyaz Butt (2/41), Bilal Khan (2/49) and Mohammad Nadeem (1/13) were the other wicket takers.

The game was interrupted by rainfall in the second innings. On resumption, overs were reduced from 50 to 42 and the new target was I83. Oman reached the target, 184 with two wickets and five balls in hand.