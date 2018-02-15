15 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Woeful Kenya Lose Again in World Cup Qualifiers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Richard Mwangi

Woeful Kenya on Wednesday completed their preliminary rounds of the ICC World Cricket League Division Two matches without winning a single game when they lost to Oman by two wickets at United Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia.

The two teams will meet again on Thursday at the same venue for the play off of fifth position. They are both demoted to the ICC World Cricket League Division Three.

Batting first, Kenya set a target of 201 by the time all their batsmen were sent back to the pavilion with one ball of their allotted 50 overs in hand. Captain Rakep Patel top scored for Kenya with 59 that came off 72 deliveries with four boundaries and two sixes.

Shem Ngoche (29 off 56 balls with four boundaries), Emmanuel Bundi (22 of 23 balls with two boundaries and a six) and Gurdeep Singh (16 off 30 balls with a boundary) were Kenya's main runs getters.

Kaleemullah was Oman's highest wicket taker with three for 25. Fayyaz Butt (2/41), Bilal Khan (2/49) and Mohammad Nadeem (1/13) were the other wicket takers.

The game was interrupted by rainfall in the second innings. On resumption, overs were reduced from 50 to 42 and the new target was I83. Oman reached the target, 184 with two wickets and five balls in hand.

Kenya

Lawyer Miguna's Deportation Illegal - High Court

The High Court has declared the deportation of fiery lawyer Miguna Miguna to Canada illegal. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.