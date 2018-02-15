15 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mucheru Skips Date With Senate to Explain TV Shutdown

By Ibrahim Oruko

The Senate committee on Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) has expressed its dissatisfaction with the ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru for failing to appear before it to explain the recent TV shutdown which thrust the country into information darkness for ten days.

The committee had invited the minister to explain the shutdown which was effected after leading private TV stations defied the government's warning not to provide live coverage of the January 30 "swearing-in" of National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga as the "people's president".

However, Mr Mucheru did not show up for the meeting scheduled for Thursday, attracting the ire of the senators, who accused him of contempt and approaching his official duties with a sense of impunity.

Mr Mucheru had initially confirmed attendance.

LETTER

However, the committee received a letter Thursday morning from his Principal Secretary Henry Mungasia excusing Mr Mucheru from appearing.

